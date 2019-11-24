Jerome Chisolm N. Charleston - On Nov. 18, 2019, Mr. Jerome Chisolm went from labor to reward. He was the son of the late Carolyn Wilson and Nathaniel Chisolm, father of Romekqua, Katisha, Jashawn, Jerrell and Jeremiah Chisolm, his siblings Jermel Chisolm (Antoinette), Eric, Catwana, Carlisa Wilson and the late Katisha Chisolm, his other relatives and friends. Jerome resided at 2296 Kimbell Road, N. Chas, SC. The funeral notices will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Avenue, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 25, 2019