Jerome Clay McKelvey JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Jerome Clay McKelvey who passed on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Greer Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Greer, SC. will celebrate his life at a Private Graveside due to Covid 19 Pandemic on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 10 am in St. James Memorial Gardens, 1918 Grimball Rd. James Island, SC. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the mortuary from 4-6pm. Clay was born on March 24, 1961 in Charleston, South Carolina to Pearl Washington Mckelvey and Edward Mckelvey Sr. Clay attended Spartanburg School for the Deaf and Blind in Spartanburg, SC and graduated from Chicora High School in North Charleston, SC. Clay lived and worked in Columbia, SC until his health begin to fail, he moved into Greer Rehabilitation & Health Center, Greer, SC. Clay is Survied by his parents, Pearl Washington McKelvey and Edward Mckelvey Sr; brothers, Edward McKelvey Jr.(Mia) and Dwayne McKelvey (Karhonda) and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, cousins and friends. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300 Expressions of love may be sent to Clay's family at www.pasleysmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 14, 2020