Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 571-2300
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Memorial Gardens
1918 Grimball Rd
James Island, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome McKelvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Clay McKelvey


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome Clay McKelvey Obituary
Jerome Clay McKelvey JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Jerome Clay McKelvey who passed on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Greer Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Greer, SC. will celebrate his life at a Private Graveside due to Covid 19 Pandemic on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 10 am in St. James Memorial Gardens, 1918 Grimball Rd. James Island, SC. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the mortuary from 4-6pm. Clay was born on March 24, 1961 in Charleston, South Carolina to Pearl Washington Mckelvey and Edward Mckelvey Sr. Clay attended Spartanburg School for the Deaf and Blind in Spartanburg, SC and graduated from Chicora High School in North Charleston, SC. Clay lived and worked in Columbia, SC until his health begin to fail, he moved into Greer Rehabilitation & Health Center, Greer, SC. Clay is Survied by his parents, Pearl Washington McKelvey and Edward Mckelvey Sr; brothers, Edward McKelvey Jr.(Mia) and Dwayne McKelvey (Karhonda) and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, cousins and friends. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300 Expressions of love may be sent to Clay's family at www.pasleysmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -