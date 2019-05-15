Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Grant

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerome Grant Obituary
Jerome Grant Mt. Pleasant - Mr. Jerome Grant entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Residence: 86 3rd Ave., Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464. Mr. Grant is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Julius and Minnie Grant; the husband of Mrs. Annette E. Grant; the father of Mrs. Rondell Bennett (Donald) and Mr. Tyrone Grant (Caprice); and the brother of Mrs. Elouise Brown (Earl) and Ms. Isabell Blakeney. He was 74 years old and a Electrical Plater for the Naval Shipyard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
Download Now