|
|
Jerome Grant Mt. Pleasant - Mr. Jerome Grant entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Residence: 86 3rd Ave., Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464. Mr. Grant is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Julius and Minnie Grant; the husband of Mrs. Annette E. Grant; the father of Mrs. Rondell Bennett (Donald) and Mr. Tyrone Grant (Caprice); and the brother of Mrs. Elouise Brown (Earl) and Ms. Isabell Blakeney. He was 74 years old and a Electrical Plater for the Naval Shipyard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 16, 2019