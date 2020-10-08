Jerome Kizer Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Jerome Kizer are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. James Memorial Gardens, 1858 Grimball Road, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, October 9, 2020 at the mortuary. Mr. Kizer leaves to cherish his memories: his sister, Sarah Rivers; brothers, Melvin Kizer and Bernard Kizer; aunt, Isadora Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
