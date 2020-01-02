|
Jerome Matthews N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Jerome "J.J." Matthews and those of his siblings, Barbara "Barbie" Patillo, Johnny "JR" Matthews Jr., Allen "Allie" Matthews, Sr. (Sarah), Charlena Matthews, Carretta Matthews and Phillip "Phil" Dixon are invited to attend his celebration of life service on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 3:00PM in The Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel at the mortuary. Interment will follow at Johnson Cemetery. There will not be a wake service.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020