More Obituaries for Jerome Matthews
Jerome Matthews

Jerome Matthews Obituary
Jerome Matthews N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Jerome "J.J." Matthews and those of his siblings, Barbara "Barbie" Patillo, Johnny "JR" Matthews Jr., Allen "Allie" Matthews, Sr. (Sarah), Charlena Matthews, Carretta Matthews and Phillip "Phil" Dixon are invited to attend his celebration of life service on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 3:00PM in The Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel at the mortuary. Interment will follow at Johnson Cemetery. There will not be a wake service. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020
