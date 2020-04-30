Jerome Mauldin Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Jerome "Ron" Mauldin are invited to attend his Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Reformed Episcopal Church Cemetery, 4283 Savannah Highway, Ravenel, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, May 1, 2020, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Mauldin leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Leola C. Mauldin; siblings, William "Les" C. (Tameka) Mauldin, Crystal (George) Whitehead, William N. (Na'vida) Mauldin, III, William J. Mauldin, Jr., Elizabeth (Donnie) McNeil and Betty Jean Mauldin; aunts and uncles, Hattie (Peter) Bowens, Nathaniel (Brenda) Dunmeyer, Carolyn Campbell, Mary A. Ransom, Eva L. Campbell, Julia C. Harvin, David (Tammy) Campbell, Marva Campbell, Richard (Annette) Campbell, Terry Campbell, Albert (Nellie) Mauldin, La'Rese (William) Pollard, Will (Mary) Mauldin, Jr., Lillie (Jeffrey) Proctor, Joann Chisolm, Brenda Mauldin and Andrew Mauldin; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.