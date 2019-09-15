Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Jerome Richard Nelson Johns Island - Mr. Jerome Richard Nelson entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Mr. Nelson leaves to cherish his beloved siblings: Betty Nelson Murray(Joseph), Annette Nelson, Sonya Nelson, Tasha Gadsden, and Benjamin Gadsden; loving aunt, Helen Bunche; loving uncle: James Nelson (Hattie). Funeral Notice Later. The family will be recieving friends at their home: 1187 Jimmy Mitchell Lane, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone:(843)559-0341.Fax:(843)559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 16, 2019
