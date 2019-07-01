Jerry Clifford Todd Ladson- Jerry Clifford Todd, 80, of Ladson, husband of the late Voncile Platt Todd, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Trident Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries, 3190 W 5th N St., Summerville, SC 29483. Entombment will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens Mausoleum, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted. Jerry was born on April 30, 1939 in Conway, SC, son of the late James Clifford and Lila Mae Todd. He graduated from Conway High School. He retired from Piggly Wiggly Carolina as a supervisor. He was a member of Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Jerry enjoyed Gardening. Survivors include: nine children: Deborah Dare Acuff (Danny) of Knightsville, James Edward Todd of Knightsville, Deanna Buhle of Moncks Corner, Kenneth Randall Todd (Kim) of N. Charleston, Debra Ann Crosby of Ladson, Vanessa Russell of Ladson, Douglas Creel (Kristie) of Newnan, GA, Teresa Gore (Marc) of Goose Creek, and Julie Faye Milford (Russell) of Summerville; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; one sister: Joyce Ann Todd of Conway; and one brother: Jackie Archie Todd of Conway. In addition to his parents and wife he was predeceased by one sister: Martha Lee Basher. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 2, 2019