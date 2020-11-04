Jerry "Bubba" D. Sullivan, Jr. Summerville - Jerry "Bubba" Douglas Sullivan, Jr., 54, of Summerville, SC, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence. Funeral Services will be Saturday afternoon, November 7, 2020 at 2 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Dorchester Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted. Jerry was born October 27, 1966 in Allendale County, a son of Jerry Douglas Sullivan, Sr. and the late Martha Ann Thomas Sullivan. He worked in Heating and Air Conditioning and loved spending time with his nephew Ayden. He liked watching football and was a Carolina Gamecock fan. Jerry leaves behind his father, Jerry D. Sullivan, Sr.; step-child, Hunter Burdette; brother, Thomas Bryan Sullivan; and niece, Courtney Sullivan, all of Summerville, SC. He is predeceased by his mother. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
