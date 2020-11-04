1/
Jerry D. "Bubba" Sullivan Jr.
Jerry "Bubba" D. Sullivan, Jr. Summerville - Jerry "Bubba" Douglas Sullivan, Jr., 54, of Summerville, SC, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence. Funeral Services will be Saturday afternoon, November 7, 2020 at 2 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Dorchester Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted. Jerry was born October 27, 1966 in Allendale County, a son of Jerry Douglas Sullivan, Sr. and the late Martha Ann Thomas Sullivan. He worked in Heating and Air Conditioning and loved spending time with his nephew Ayden. He liked watching football and was a Carolina Gamecock fan. Jerry leaves behind his father, Jerry D. Sullivan, Sr.; step-child, Hunter Burdette; brother, Thomas Bryan Sullivan; and niece, Courtney Sullivan, all of Summerville, SC. He is predeceased by his mother. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
