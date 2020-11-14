1/1
Jerry F. Connell
Jerry F. Connell MONROE, GA - Jerry made life fun just by showing up. His love of life, compassion, inspiring faith and sense of humor endeared him to anyone he met. Jerry F. Connell, born in Charleston, SC, died peacefully at home in Monroe, Georgia, on November 3, 2020 at the age of 85. Cards can be sent to his family: Connell Family - 2185 Highway 11 NW - Monroe, Georgia 30656. The full obituary can be found at www.MeadowsFuneralHomeInc.com. (photo 1940's with parents, Charles and Evelyn) Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

