Jerry Haskell Gosnell CHARLESTON - It is with great sadness Jerry Haskell Gosnell passed away the early morning of August 29, 2020 with his wife, daughter and grandsons by his side. Jerry was the son of Dock Houston and Louise Watkins Gosnell of Charleston, SC. He was born on Jan. 26, 1937 in Anderson, SC. He is survived by his wife, Nancy of 25 years. He also left behind a daughter, Melanie Bryson (Lamar), grandson, Zac Thompson, granddaughter, Lindsey Brashear (Brandon), step-sons, Scott Ferguson (Sherry), Ric Ferguson (Kathy), brothers, Kenneth Gosnell, Doug Gosnell (Marie) and sister, Jane Moore (Bill), grandchildren, Anthony, Michael, Nicole and Jamie Gosnell, Lindsey Brashear and Zac Thompson, Stephen, Sophie, Elliott and Emma Ferguson and great-grandaughter, Macey Brashear. In addition to family who predeased him was his parents, Dock and Louise Gosnell, brother, James (Pat), twin sisters, Patsy Porter (Pete) and Peggy Baker (Theron), his two sons, Mark Gosnell and Haskell (Donna) Gosnell. Jerry was an avid NASCAR fan and loved boating and fishing. Towards the end of his life, he loved his chickens. He will be sadly missed by all who loved him, but is resting in peace. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry at 281 Treeland Dr, Ladson, SC.
