Jerry Hinman Davis
1937 - 2020
Jerry Hinman Davis Summerville - Jerry Hinman Davis, 82, of Summerville, husband of Georgia Marie Fleming Davis, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his residence. JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME REQUIRES FACIAL COVERINGS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING A Gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10 o'clock to 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Oakbrook Chapel, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. A memorial service will begin at 11 o'clock. Burial to follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens. Flowers will be accepted. Jerry was born on October 30, 1937 in Warsaw, NC, son of the late James Debrox and Martha Hinman Davis. He loved Golf and fishing and always loved spending time at the beach. Survivors including his wife, Georgia of 30 years are: three children: Gene Davis, Jerri Christmas (Bentley) and Tara Dicker (Jeremiah Alexander) all of Summerville; two grandchildren: Andrew Christmas (Christy) and Alex Christmas; two great-grandchildren: Boone Christmas and Hayes Christmas; one brother: Michael Davis (Doris) of Wilmington, NC; and one sister: Marty Dail (Bud) of Greensboro, NC. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
OCT
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
