Jerry Irwin Golubow Charleston - Jerry Irwin Golubow, 75, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, March 13, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020, in the Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Jerry was born February 13, 1945 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Samuel J. Golubow and Sophie Baker Golubow. He was retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital as an Accounting Department Technician. He is survived by two brothers, Leslie Jon Golubow of Charleston, SC, Martin Keith (Emily) Golubow of Cottageville, SC; and sister, Sandra Golubow of Charleston, SC. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Lowenberg. Memorials may be made to Charleston Jewish Family Services, 176 Croghan Spur Road Suite 100, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2020