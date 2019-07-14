Jerry Jones Moncks Corner - Jerry Lynn Jones, first married to the late Rosemary Guerry Jones, husband of Angie Howard-Jones, passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 at his residence in Moncks Corner. Mr. Jones was born April 4th 1939, in Quanah, Texas, son of Lynn Jones and Vergie Trosper Jones. Jerry was a distinguished military veteran with 20+ years of combined service in the Navy, as a Medical Lab Technician and in the Air Force as an OSI Special Investigator. He also retired from the United States Post Office after 20 years of service. Surviving in addition to his wife, are a daughter - Debra Howard and her husband, Chris, of Summerville; two sons - Darrell Jones and his wife, Kelly, of Austintown Ohio; and Kevin Jones and his wife, Michele, of Tallahassee Florida; 4 grandchildren - Angela Snyder and her husband Robert, Amanda Hefner and her husband Joel, Adam Troy Evans, Jr. and his wife, Rebecca; Ashley Sovilla and her husband RC; and 8 great- grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in his honor at Russell Funeral Chapel, Moncks Corner, Tuesday afternoon, July 16th, 2019, at 2 o'clock. A visitation will be held at the chapel from 1 o'clock until the hour of service. The family will also receive friends at the home of Chris and Debra Howard 107 Carnegie Ct., Summerville, SC 29486 Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 o'clock. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Hospice, 1885 Rifle Range Road Unit 46 Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 15, 2019