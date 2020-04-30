Jerry L. Brewster, Sr. Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Mr. Jerry L. "Sugar Bear" Brewster, Sr. are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Monday, May 4, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, May 3, 2020, from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Brewster leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, LaTosha L. Brewster; one son, Jerry L. Brewster, Jr.; four daughters, Shelby Brewster, Ashley Coaxum, Tyrel Brewster and Angel Brewster; mother, Ruth Brewster; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.