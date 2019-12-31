|
In Loving Memory Of My Husband Jerry L. Yates. Sr. New Years Day ~ Jan. 1, 2000 Twenty years ago the angels came and took you up to heaven, But I miss you more with each day that goes by. It has been a struggle here without you, but I'm making it. Everytime I get a penny from Heaven, I know that you are thinking of me. Although my heart is broken and tears still fill my eyes, I know you're watching over me. It doesnt get any easier. But I'll see you again soon. Oh yes, I got the yellow rose on Christmas day you sent me from heaven. It was so beautiful. "You are the wind beneath my wings". Loving you always Forgetting you never Your Loving Wife - Jenell B. Yates
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 1, 2020