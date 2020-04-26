|
Jerry Lee Anderson, Sr. Goose Creek - SKC Jerry Lee Anderson, USN (Ret.), 78, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, husband of Betty J. Long Anderson, entered into eternal rest Friday, April 24, 2020. In consideration of the health of all at this time, all services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Jerry was born June 20, 1941 in Moline, Illinois, son of the late Herman Anderson and Edna Tribbet Anderson. He was a retired Navy Chief after 20 years of service, who went on to be a DRMO Civil Servant, retired. Jerry was a member of the American Legion Post 166 of Goose Creek, a member of "La Societe des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux" (The Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses) Locale 1067, the Masonic Lodge 401, an avid fisherman and loyal American. Jerry Sr. was a devoted and dedicated family man who did his very best to provide and bring happiness to all of his family. His steadfast LOVING support was an inspiration and a guiding light in the darkness of life for all to follow. A man of principles, Jerry Sr. towed the line when it came to ensuring money for a rainy day and strongly believed in right and wrong. Jerry Sr. was also a friend, who you could count on in a moment of need or despair. A man who would give the shirt off his back to help a family/friend/neighbor in need. Jerry Sr. ran through life with his hair on fire right up to the last breath. He did not go quietly into the good night, but fought the end of life with all he had so that he could be here to lead the way for his family. Jerry Sr. lived life to its fullest and got everything he could get. Jerry Anderson Sr. died peacefully on a sunny Friday in his OWN yard, on his terms. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty of 58 years, son, Jerry L. Anderson, Jr. (Angie) of Goose Creek, SC, daughter, Rhonda Anderson Bayer (Howie) of Blythewood, SC; granddaughter, Hillary Roberts Parker (Cory) of Moncks Corner, SC, two grandsons, Jerry Anderson III (Ashley) of Leesville, SC, Matt Roberts (Rachel) of Carmel, IN, three great-grandchildren, Raleigh Anderson, Parker Anderson and Levi Parker, sister, Barbara Mitchell of Thibodaux, LA; brother, Ronnie Anderson of Davenport, IA, Neil Anderson of Moline Il. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Donald Anderson, Bobby Anderson and sisters, Loretta Schuler and Darlene Klasi. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made in his name to Voiture Locale 1067, Attn: Steve Mitchell, 116 Howe Hall Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 27, 2020