Jerry Lee Ginn, Sr. Summerville - Jerry Lee Ginn, Sr., 81, of Summerville, passed away December 14, 2019 at Summerville Community Hospice House. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6 to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11 o'clock. Mr. Ginn was born February 27, 1938 in Charters, KY, son of the late Andrew Franklin Ginn and Elaine Griffin Ginn. Mr. Ginn served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a police officer for thirty-two years with the City of Charleston and retired as a police officer with the City of North Charleston. He was the former husband of Marsha A. Ginn. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Road, Ste. 103, North Charleston, SC 29406. Survivors include five daughters: Susan Richerson (Todd) of Summerville, Beth Brodka (Greg) of Summerville, Amy Korngiebel of North Charleston, Rose Marie Tacket of Springfield, OH and Sherry DeHart (Ron) of Springfield, OH and three sons: David Ginn of Ladson, Frank Ginn (Windy) of Orangeburg and Jerry Lee Ginn, Jr. (Judy) of Ruffin, SC, fifteen grandchildren, fourteen great- grandchildren and three sisters: Andrel Osbourne, Peggy A. Fox and Barbara Isaac. He was predeceased by one brother: Jack O. Ginn. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 15, 2019