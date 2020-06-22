Jerry Lee Hicks McClellanville, SC - Jerry Lee Hicks, 73, of McClellanville, South Carolina, husband of Virginia White Lofton Hicks, entered into eternal rest Friday, June 19, 2020. His private graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in New Wappetaw Presbyterian Church Cemetery, McClellanville, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Jerry was born November 19, 1946, in Kingsport, Tennessee, son of the late Charles L. Hicks and Bertha Ruth Hicks. Jerry retired form the State Ports Authority as a Terminal Manager. Jerry was a Past Master of the Dorchester Lodge, a member of Shriners International, the York Rite, the Scottish Rite and a member of the New Wappetaw Presbyterian Church. Jerry was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He is survived by his wife, Virginia White Hicks of McClellanville, SC; brothers, Charles S. Hicks (Roma) of Greeneville, TN and Gary L. Hicks (Linda) of Miramar, FL; sisters, Barbara H. Hughes, of Summerville, SC and Sandra H. Spencer of Greeneville, TN; son, Jerry L. Hicks, Jr. (Lorrie) of Summerville, SC; step-son, Lionel S. Lofton, Jr. (Robyn) of Weston, FL; step-daughter, Virginia Lynn Lofton of McClellanville, SC; grandson, Brandon Hicks; granddaughters, Kaylee Hicks, Kassidy Hicks, Taylor Villegas (Rafael), and Emma Renee Lofton. Jerry was preceded in death by son, William Charles (Sonny) Hicks; sister, Patsy H. Smith; and brother, Terry D. Hicks. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 and/or New Wappetaw Presbyterian Church 635 Pinkney Street, McClellanville, SC 29458 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.