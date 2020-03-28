|
Jerry Legrande Hodges, Sr., a long-time resident of Ladson, went to be with his Lord on January 26, 2020. He passed away at the Summerville Medical Hospital after an extended illness. A private family gathering was previously held in his honor. He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Carolyn Kinard Hodges, daughter, Tamera Hodges, son, Jerry Hodges Jr.(Dawn), three grandchildren, Joshua, Dale, and Emma along with several nieces and nephews. After serving his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force, he was employed as a Charleston County Police Officer. He later retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard. Always willing to serve, he became a licensed Baptist Minister and Deacon. Jerry also was very active as a volunteer with the American Red Cross and at one point was awarded the American Red Cross volunteer of the Southeast, an award he accepted proudly. In his honor, his family asks donations be made to the American Red Cross, Carolina Lowcountry Chapter, 2424 City Hall Lane, Suite #A, North Charleston, SC 29406.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 29, 2020