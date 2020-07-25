Jerry Myrle Brittsan GOOSE CREEK - Jerry Myrle Brittsan, 84, of Goose Creek, SC, passed away on July 18, 2020. Jerry was born in Phoenix, AZ to Russell Brittsan and Waltzia Landers on September 19, 1935. He graduated from high school in Holtville, CA. He was a veteran, having served in the United States Navy from 1953 to 1973 and retired as an Electrician's Mate 1st Class. Later, he worked at the Charleston Naval Shipyard before returning to California, where he lived for over thirty years. He was a member of the City Council of Holtville, CA and was the Mayor for two terms. He was a 50-year member of the Fleet Reserves, a member of the Masonic Lodge of Goose Creek, SC, of the Omar Shrine in Charleston, SC, and of the Al Bahr Shrine in San Diego, CA. He is predeceased by his wife, Jeanne Brittsan, his parents, Russell Brittsan and Waltzia Landers and two of his siblings, Edward Ormand and Jean Sack. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Carol L. Brittsan of Mt. Pleasant, SC, daughter and son-in-law, Karen A. and Michael P. Hubert of Goose Creek, SC, daughter, Cheryl K. Brittsan of Jacksonville, FL, son and daughter-in-law, Jerome P. and Janice Brittsan of New Palestine, IN, and son and daughter-in-law, Timothy S. and Manda Brittsan of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Carol and Josie Landers of Jacksonville, OR, his step-children, numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jerry requested no service be held. Memorials may be given to The Al Bahr Shriners Children's' Hospital fund http://albahrshrine.org/donate.html
. The family of Jerry Brittsan wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to the many doctors and staff of Trident Hospital and Vibra Hospital who cared for him. We would also like to thank his caregivers, Amy Rivera, Arlene Bermudez, and Nicole Herring for their kind devotion to his care. Burial of cremains will be at Terrace Park Cemetery in Holtville, California at a date to be determined.
