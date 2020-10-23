1/
Jerry Padgett
Jerry Padgett Summerville - TSGT Jerry Paul Padgett, USAF, Ret., 88, of Summerville, SC, died Wednesday evening in a local hospital.His funeral will be 2:30 PM Sunday afternoon, October 25, 2020, at the graveside in Oak Hill Cemetery. Interment will follow with military honors. The family will receive friends at DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Sunday. TSGT Padgett was born May 21, 1932 in North Carolina, a son of Clarence Padgett and Estelle Newman Padgett. He enjoyed farming and hunting, and was very energetic and loved to work. He was very much a family man and he also loved his church and church family at Tri-City Baptist Church. TSGT Padgett was immensely proud of his service to his Country, and he was a veteran of both the Vietnam War and the Korean Conflict. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Edith Padgett; four sisters, Virginia Luck, Johnette Whitley, Sarah Bumgarner, and Patty Davis; and three brothers, Vick Padgett, Charles Padgett, and Perry Padgett.Surviving are his wife, Anita Jane York Padgett; a son, Dwayne Padgett and his wife, Tara Alley, of Summerville; and many special nieces and nephews. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
