Jerry Padgett
Jerry Padgett Summerville - The relatives and friends of TSGT & Mrs. Jerry P. Padgett are invited to attend the funeral services for the former 2:30 PM this Sunday afternoon at the graveside in Oak Hill Cemetery. Interment will follow with military honors, directed by DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Sunday. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
843-761-8027
