Jerry Padgett

The relatives and friends of TSGT & Mrs. Jerry P. Padgett are invited to attend the funeral services for the former 2:30 PM this Sunday afternoon at the graveside in Oak Hill Cemetery. Interment will follow with military honors, directed by DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Sunday.
charleston
