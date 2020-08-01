Jerry "Tac" Turner MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Mr. Jerry "Tac" Turner, those of his son Jeremiah Turner, siblings; Hattie Gardner (John), Reverend Beverly Rouse (Fred), Maxine Turner, Ada Bennett, Peter Turner (Ramona), Jimmy Turner, Anthony Bennett (Diana) and a very special and companion Brenda E. Pinckey, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on Sunday August 2, 2020 at the funeral home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is encouraged. There will be a private family grave side service. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
