Jerry W. Risher Harleyville, SC - Jerry Walter "JW" Risher, of Harleyville, SC, husband of Sheila Harbeson Risher, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Trident Medical Center. Memorial Services will be Sunday afternoon, December 6, 2020 at 2 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Out of respect for family and friends, masks and social distancing are required. Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC 29401. JW was born January 16, 1947 in Harleyville, SC, a son of the late Jesse Risher and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Sarah Varner Risher. He was the owner of Risher's 5 Star Construction Company and loved hunting and fishing. He served in the National Guard and was a longtime active member of Goodyear Hunting Club and Mallard's Lake Fishing Club. In addition to his wife of 53 years, Sheila of Harleyville, JW leaves behind his son, Mark Risher (Dana) of Summerville; daughter, Ranae Smoak (Michael) of Holly Hill; brothers, Robert Huff, Harry Huff, and Charlie Huff; sister, Sarah Ross and Linda Hart; grandchildren, Samantha Moore (Scott), Lauren Kinsey (Walter), Dylan Smoak (Crystal), Vanessa Risher, Chandler Risher, Cooper-Jolee Risher, and Karsyn Smoak; great-grandchildren, Liam Moore, Anders Moore, and Olivia Smoak; and his fur baby, Harley Boy. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by four sisters and three brothers. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com
