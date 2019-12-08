Home

Jesse Bryant Obituary
Jesse Bryant Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on Dec 5, 2019, Mr. Jesse Bryant the beloved husband of Mrs. Margaret Bryant, the father of Jacqueline Smith (Tony), Cassandra Williams (Johnny), Marie McCarson (David) and Laquanda Clinton, his sister, Mary Jane Delestine, other relatives and friends. Mr. Bryant resided at 67 Beaufain Street, Chas, SC. The funeral notice will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, North Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 9, 2019
