Jesse James Brown N. Charleston - Mr. Jesse James Brown, 75, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Mr. Brown is the beloved husband of Maybell Brown and loving father of Carol Ward, Adrian Meadows (Luther), Valerie Lewis and Maurice Van Hannegeyn. Mr. Brown was a retired cargo handler for the International Longshoremen's Association. Funeral notice later. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
