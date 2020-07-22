1/
Jesse James Vanish Sr.
Jesse James Vanish, Sr. MONCKS CORNER - Jesse James Vanish, Sr., 83, of Moncks Corner, SC, transitioned to Heaven on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Trident Health Center. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00AM at Grace Funeral Services, Rev. Lillian H. Washington, Eulogist. Interment immediately following services at Old Nazareth Cemetery, Pinopolis, SC. His viewing will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 3:00-7:00PM at Grace. Mr. Vanish will be greatly missed by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years: Thelma K. Vanish, children: Jesse (Rena) Vanish, Jr., Sheila Renee Vanish, and Daryl Anthony all of Mississippi; seven grandchildren: Dr. Keilani, Anthony, Sr. (Donnie), Jessica, Jackie, Clarissa, Tabitha, and Brianna; thirteen great-grandchildren; his siblings: Burnett (Ruth) Vanish and Lewis Vanish both of Moncks Corner, SC, Clark (Linda) Vanish of Carson, CA, Miriam V. (Quincy) Ham of Elyria, OH, and Gwendolyn V. (Robert) Williams of Jacksonville, FLA; sisters-in-love: Verdell M. Vanish and Martha Smith, both of Moncks Corner, SC, Rev. Shirley (Leonard) Coles, Miami, Florida, Carol Kelly, Columbus, GA, and Marietta Kelly, North Charleston, SC; brothers-in-love: Peter Kelly, Jr. of Moncks Corner and George Washington of Moncks Corner; a special aunt: Roxcena Vanish of Hollywood, SC; aunts: Lillian, Ruby, and Wille Dell Vanish; and a host of nieces, cousins, and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Grace Funeral Services
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Grace Funeral Services
JUL
24
Interment
Old Nazareth Cemetery
