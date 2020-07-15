Jesse Lamar Akins Mt. Pleasant - Jesse Lamar Akins, 86, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of the late Isabella Renfrew Akins, entered into eternal rest Monday, July 13, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Jesse was born November 29, 1933 in Smyrna, Georgia, son of the late Jesse Howard Akins and the late Ruby Wallace Akins. He served in the United States Air Force and retired from Ashland Chemical Company as a Logistics Manager. He is survived by three children, Kara D. Akins of Summerville, SC, Alia Akins of Charleston, SC and Jesse Blake Akins of North Charleston, SC; two grandchildren, Tyler Welch and Jack Welch both of Dublin, OH; brother, Billy Akins (Martha) of Smyrna, GA and close family friend, Robin Kepp of Summerville, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
