Jessie Dingle Sr.

Jessie Dingle Sr. Obituary
Jessie Dingle, Sr Mt. Pleasant - Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020, Mr. Jessie Dingle, Sr. Residence: 165 5th Ave. Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Mr. Dingle is the husband of the late Mrs. Louistein Jefferson Dingle; the father of Mr. Jessie Dingle, Jr., Mrs. LaVern Capers (Harold), Mr. Gregory Dingle, Mr. Jeffery Dingle (Karen), Mrs, ViAnn Alston (Jackie), Ms. Angela Dingle and the late Mr. Curtis Jefferson; the father-in-law of Mrs. Glendora Jefferson; the brother of Mrs. Susie Ravenel and Mrs. Elnora Hamilton; the brother-in-law of Mrs. Loretta McNeal; and the grandfather of seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was 84 years old and a retired salesman and radio host. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 26, 2020
