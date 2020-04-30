It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to my uncle Jessie, who was more than a uncle, but a father to me. To the man that gave me my first job at the Snack Bar when I was only 13 years old. To the man that made sure I always had an Easter and Christmas suit. To the man that never laid a hand on me when I got in trouble (and it was a lot of times), but talking to me was enough.... I can go on and on.



Rest in heaven uncle Jessie...I'll see you again one day.

Shevin Ravenel