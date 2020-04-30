Jessie Dingle
Jessie Dingle, Sr. MT. PLEASANT - The relatives of Mr. Jessie Dingle, Sr. will celebrate his life at a private funeral service on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Interment: Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Those left to cherish Jessie's memory are his sons, Jessie Dingle, Jr., of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Gregory Dingle of Columbia, SC; and Jeffery Dingle (Karen) of North Charleston, SC; three daughters, Lavern Capers (Harold), and Vi Ann Alston (Jackie) both of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Angela Dingle of Charleston, SC; daughter-in-law, Glendora Jefferson, of Goose Creek, SC; goddaughters, Sylvia Mc Duffie and Evangelist Patricia Wright; grandchildren, Marvin Scriven, Julisa Williams, (Travis) Paisley Dingle, Curtis Jefferson, Jr., Tyler Capers, Hale' Alston, and Donnavan Jefferson; six great-grands; three sisters, Susie Ravenel, Elenora Hamilton both of Charleston, SC; and JoAnn Ravenel of Jamaica, New York; two sisters-in-law, Loretta McNeal and Lucille Jefferson; brother-in-law, Harold Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429, (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers and condolences goes to the family and especially to Glendora Jefferson
Susan Brown
My Godfather was a wonderful and loving man. Always greeted everyone with a smile and a kind word. I will never forget the days we spent talking in Bluesteins and in the Snack Bar and the weekends spent at my Godparents home where it was always full of joy and love. Listening to Jessie Dingle and the Rolling Stones on Sunday mornings was always a joyous ocassion. Sleep on GodFather and take your rest...we all love you but God loved you Best.
Sylvia Turner-McDuffie
The Dingle Family,
Wishing you all peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts.God Bless You All..
Rubylee Middleton&Family
My condolences goes out to the family.Sheryl Brown
Sheryl brown
To the family of Mr. Jessie Dingle
we are praying for Strength and Comfort during these days ahead. Mr
Jessie Sr. Known as a Classic man
with great respect throughout the Low Country.
Lorraine Green
Dear Dingle Family,
We are sorry to learn of the passing of Bro. Jessie Dingle, Sr. He truly was a man for all seasons.
Cherish the memories that he left for you and try to be ready when it is your time to leave this world.
Rev. & Mrs. Elijah H. Smalls, Jr & Family
Take comfort in knowing that now you have a special guardian angel to watch over you.
Doris Garner
A great man well respected,Amanda that served his community,and a great servant of the lord,sleep in peace my good friend.
Earl Turner
Friend
To the Dingle Family, you have our deepest sympathy due to the death of Brother Jessie. He was a fine man with great influence in the Low Country. May God Bless you with His Eternal Grace to keep you and draw you closer to Himself and to each other. God Bless you.
Rev. Dr. Al and Roneller Capers, Sr.
The family has my deepest condolences .
Yvonda Shine
He was such a nice person
Fredricka Ravenell
Family
May God give you and family the strength doing these times and strengthen your threw these difficult times, your father was very kind hearted man, may his soul r I p,God is love ❤
Joseph North charleston
To the Dingle family, our thoughts and prayers are with you at this most difficult time. Weeping may endure for a night but joy will come in the morning. Trust the process to the promise.
Sharon DuPree-Capers and family
Vi Ann and family, please accept my sincere condolences as you bereave the loss of your dad. My prayer is of peace and comfort for you and yours. Gods blessings in abundance to each of you.
Nellie Phoenix-McCoy
Friend
Mr Dingle light will forever shine in our Hearts and minds he's touched so many people and I thank God for all the moments he's been in my life as a child to me becoming a man let this candle burn in remembrance of him.
Samuel &Toya Ellis &family
Dingle Family,
I am sorry for your loss. I am sending healing prayers and hugs during this difficult time. Just know that your Father is at Peace and walking around in heaven all day! May God Bless all of you!
Gina Goodwater
Sorry for the loss of you all father, sending our deepest sympathy
Arthur & Alfreda Ravenel
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sharon Smith
Neighbor
Whenever I fretted about how a man raises two daughters alone, Mr. Dingle soothed my soul. I thank God for the light of his example and I thank the family for sharing him with me.
William J Fordham
He was A Great Man!!He Help Everyone!! Take your Rest Faithful Servent!!
Lorena
Friend
May the grace of God guide you family, and keep you during this time of loss and grief. May he rest in peace as he now sings with the angels.
Eleanor Kinlaw Ross
A life well lived and a joy to have been a part of; as you celebrate Mr. Jessies life know that I will live all the days of my life with the fondest of memories of our 5th Avenue days.

I am honored and blessed to have known your dad. Mr. Jessie was like a dad to all of us.

A good heart has stopped beating, a good soul ascended to heaven. I extend my heartfelt condolences to your family.
Rachelle Wright-Woods
Friend
To the Dingle family,
Gospel lovers will miss this icon of a man who loved people and would do what he could to help. From the Sensational Traveling Echoes, we will keep you in our prayers. Continue to look to God for the strength you need to make it.
Rev. Viola Ravenel Mack
To Susie, Tarsha and Angie,

I believe in the power of prayer and in the comfort of family/friendship...Right now I offer you both. Love You!

Jan
Jan GReen
So sorry t her of Mr. Dingle's passing!!!
Barney blakeney
Joan Green
Psalms 23 sending love and prayers to you and your family
From the Conyers and Richardson Family
Ron & Jaquie Conyers Rose Conyers
We are thinking of you during this time of sadness and sending heartfelt sympathy to the family. May God comfort, strengthen, and keep you.
Kenneth and Velma GOODWIN
It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to my uncle Jessie, who was more than a uncle, but a father to me. To the man that gave me my first job at the Snack Bar when I was only 13 years old. To the man that made sure I always had an Easter and Christmas suit. To the man that never laid a hand on me when I got in trouble (and it was a lot of times), but talking to me was enough.... I can go on and on.

Rest in heaven uncle Jessie...I'll see you again one day.
Shevin Ravenel
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Yvonne Marshall
Friend
My Deepest Condolences In The Passing Of Your Loved One,Awesone Man,Soft Spoken,Pleasant,Caring & Loving,He Kept My Son Sharp From Childhood To Adulthood,And You Didn't Leave There Without Some Words Of Encouragement .R.I.P Mr Jessie.May God Strengthen The Family At This Time.
Deborah Brown & Family
You have my family condolences.
Wilhelmina Moultrie
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Terrance Linyard
Friend
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sharon
Friend
