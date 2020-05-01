Jessie Grant
Jessie Grant, Sr. LINCOLNVILLE, SC - With regret, we inform that Mr. Jessie Grant, Sr., of Lincolnville, SC, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 1, 2020. The beloved husband, of Mrs. Naomi Grant; the beloved father of Mrs.Crystal (Donald) Eubanks, Ms. Jessica Johnson and Mr. Jessie Lee Grant, Jr. two step-sons; Mr. Randolph (Pricilla) Grant, and Mr. Kalvin Grant; beloved brother of Mrs. Rebecca Washington, Mrs. Miriam Williams, Mrs. Helen Lovett, Mr. Jonathan Grant, Mr. Jimmy Grant, and Mrs. Hazel Lee Grant. Funeral Notice will be announced later by AIKEN-CAPERS FUNERAL HOME, phone (843) 873-2310. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Aiken-Capers Funeral Home
201 E 1St North St
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-2310
