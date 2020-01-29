|
Jessie Lee Fennell N. Charleston - Jessie Lee Priester Fennell, 99 years of age, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 27, 2020. Mrs. Fennell was born on January 28, 1920, in Hampton, SC, a daughter of the late George and Ida Priester. She was a retiree of Raybestos Manhattan and also worked in a number of North Charleston Industries. Mrs. Fennell was a lifetime member of Sandy Run Baptist Church in Hampton, SC. Locally, she attended Midland Park Baptist and Portside Baptist. She loved her Lord, her family and friends. She enjoyed flower gardening, yard work, cooking, and putting up vegetables she gathered at Charleston and Hampton Farms. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Visitation will be one hour before the services at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Fennell is survived by her daughter, Martha Steele (Donald); daughters-in-law, Willis Fennell, Judy Fennell; and son-in-law, Russ Pierpoint; and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Fennell was preceded in death by her sons, William and Pete Fennell and daughters, Ann (Sweet Pea) Pierpoint and Margo Fennell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sandy Run Baptist Church, 2100 Sandy Run Road, Hampton, SC 29924. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave.. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 30, 2020