Jessie Louise McLeod Horne Hanahan - Jessie Louise McLeod Horne, age 98, of Hanahan, South Carolina, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, May 23, 2019 at White Oak Manor in North Charleston, South Carolina. Jessie was born on July 24, 1920 in White's Mill, near Sumter, South Carolina, the eldest daughter of Donald Ross McLeod, Sr. and Alice Hudson McLeod. Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, B. W. "Woodie" Horne, a brother, Donald McLeod, Jr., a daughter, Vicki Horne Phillips and a grandson, Douglas Lee Phillips. She was the eldest member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church in North Charleston, and retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard. She enjoyed sports, especially watching the Braves and Gamecocks, and visits from family and friends. Jessie is survived by a daughter, Donna Jean Horne Lloyd of Goose Creek, two sons William Michael "Mike" Horne (Linda) of Goose Creek and Braxton W. Horne Jr. (Angie) of Savannah, Georgia, seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, two sisters, Madie McLeod Ray, 95, of Orlando, Florida and Katherine McLeod Barfield, 93, of North Charleston, South Carolina. She also leaves many family members and friends, who will sadly miss her. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 4990 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, South Carolina 29418. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in her honor to Cokesbury United Methodist Church. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 26, 2019