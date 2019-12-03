Home

Akins Funeral Home - Blue Ridge
7871 Blue Ridge Drive
Blue Ridge, GA 30513
(706) 632-2267
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Akins Funeral Home - Blue Ridge
7871 Blue Ridge Drive
Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Akins Funeral Home - Blue Ridge
7871 Blue Ridge Drive
Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View Map
Jessie Sparks
Jessie Mae Odom Sparks


1935 - 2019
Jessie Mae Odom Sparks Obituary
Jessie Mae Odom Sparks HANAHAN - Jessie Mae Odom Sparks, age 84, of Hanahan, SC passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Charleston, SC. Mrs. Sparks was born on April 23, 1935 in Morganton, GA to the late John Wesley Odom and Bessie Crawford Odom. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Earl Sparks as well as two brothers and five sisters. Mrs. Sparks is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry Sparks Helms and Lenard Helm of Florence, SC, Jenifer Sparks Mehard and David Mehard of Hanahan, SC and Debra Sparks DePue and Glen DePue of Summerville, SC; and three grandchildren, Trevor Mehard of Charleston, SC, Rachel Mehard and her husband Justin Register of Charleston, SC, and Glen L. DePue III of Summerville, SC. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Akins of Blue Ridge Chapel with Rev. Eric Davenport officiating. Pallbearers will be Trevor Mehard, Lenard Helms, Glen DePue, and David Mehard. Interment will follow in Hemptown Cemetery. The family will meet with friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. For those desiring, donations in memory of Mrs. Sparks may be made to the at . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 4, 2019
