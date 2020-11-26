1/1
Jessie T. Berry
Jessie T. Berry IRMO, SC - Minister Jessie T. Berry, 68, entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Ms. Berry is the daughter of Mrs. Sheldonia Gordon Berry, and the late Mr. Ernest Berry, Jr., the mother of Ms. Sabrina Bryant, the loving sister of Mrs. Ernestine (Ray) Mickens; Mrs. Patricia (Fred) Brown; and the Reverend Dr. Debra Berry. Graveside Services will take place on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1 PM at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Gahagan Road, Summerville, South Carolina. There will be a walk-thru on Friday, November 27, 2020 4 PM-6 PM at the Funeral Home. Memorial messages maybe left for the family at www.thelowcountrvmortuarv.com.Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. Telephone: (843)554-2117; (843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
