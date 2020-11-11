Jewel Lorraine "Lee" Roeber Summerville - Jewel Lorraine "Lee" Roeber, 85, of Summerville, South Carolina, was joyfully reunited with her beloved husband, Frank Henry Walter Roeber, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She and Frank were married 60 years and now will be together forever. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 in Bethel United Methodist Church, 57 Pitt Street, at 11:00 am. Interment will immediately follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Arrangements are by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Lee was born October 16, 1935 in New York, New York, daughter of the late Lawrence Schonberg and Irma Jewel Watkins. She was Chief Operating Officer with Triad Design Service. Lee attended Bethel United Methodist Church. Lee began her professional life as a radiology technician and transitioned into a long career as a real estate broker. She joined her husband's business, Triad Design Service, as Chief Operating Officer. Lee and her husband, Frank, retired at ages 45 and 50, then traveled the world together in their motorhome, by sea, and by air. Lee was a founding member of the Vermont chapter of Altrusa International, a classified service organization for women. She was an active member of the Republican Womens' Club and was a Commissioner for the Charleston County Parks and Recreation Committee. Later in retirement, Lee became an avid Red Sox fan, and like the rest of her family, a dachshund lover. Lee derived her greatest joy from spending time with her husband, Frank, her dear friends, and her loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Jane Castellone (Dr. David) of Charleston, SC; son, Walter John Roeber (Nancy) of Greer, SC; granddaughter, Dr. Amanda Beth Castellone of Mt. Pleasant, SC; grandson, Dr. Reid David Castellone (Chelsea) of Charleston, SC; great-granddaughter, Adair June Castellone; sister, Teddi Lawrence of West Palm Beach, FL; and brother, Charles Nothdurft (Judy) of Naples, FL. Lee was very fond of her friends at The Village of Summerville. Her family is grateful to the staff at The Village and Palmetto Primary Care Physicians, including many nurses, therapists, caregivers, as well as the staff of Intrepid Hospice Care. Memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church BethElders, 57 Pitt Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
