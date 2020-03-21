|
|
Jewel Morris Charleston - Jewel Lily Holt Morris passed away on March 18th at 5:45PM of natural causes in her William's Island home in Ventura, FL. She was with her beloved husband Robert Morris and her treasured friend and House Manager, Omega Peru. Jewel was born in Morristown Tennessee on December 30th 1947 to Belus Esau and Iva Mae Holt. After completing High school at age 16, Jewel received her Bachelor's degree from East Tennessee State University. She went on to obtain her MBA from the University of Tennessee. Jewel began her professional career as a teacher in Clinton Tennessee, maintaining lasting relationships with her students for years to come. She later went on to work for Ginn Publishing and Xerox where her hard work and dedication propelled her to the top of the organization. After Jewel retired from her professional career she turned her focus to her passion for philanthropy and the love of animals. Jewel started the Pet Philanthropy Circle, hosting numerous events to raise money for saving pets lives. She published cartoons that engaged viewers to "Adopt not Shop." She was active with Pet Fest, and a supporter and non-pilot volunteer with Pilots N Paws. She also started the Hampton's Pet magazine, hosted the Let's Talk About Animals show, and was the recipient for the American Humane Association's Humanitarian Aid Award. Jewel never met a stranger. Her magnetic personality drew people to her. She had an amazing ability to truly connect with each person she met. Her generosity was unparalleled. She could be in a sea of people, and somehow her sparkling blue eyes and thousand watt smile would find a way to touch the souls of all those around her. She loved and cherished her friends passionately. She was preceded in death by her brother Ralph Elroy Holt, her late husband James A Fine, her father Belus Esau Holt, and her mother Iva Mae Holt. She leaves behind her husband Robert K Morris, stepson David Morris, stepdaughter Jacqui Mandelbaum and her husband Eric Mandelbaum, step-grandsons Mathew and Craig Mandelbaum, her sister Petsy Rudacille, her nieces Lillian Rudacille and Susan Bell, her great nephews James Bell and John R. Bell, as well as the treasures of her heart, her rescue dogs Niki and Annie. Due to the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that friends and loved-ones honor our government's request to keep social distance. The family will be laying her to rest privately. Once the pandemic is over we invite you all to join us in a celebration of Jewel's life to be determined at a later date. Jewel believed in the One God, of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. She would often write beautiful prayers as tributes of thanksgiving in her private worship. Jewel had a huge heart. She felt it was her purpose to advocate for those who had no voice of their own. The family asks that in leu of flowers that a donation be made in her honor to either the Church of God General Conference www.coggc.org or Pet Philanthropy Circle http://petcircle.org/benefactorsandonations.html. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 22, 2020