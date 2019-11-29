|
Jewell Robbins Lowman Knudsen Summerville - Jewell Robbins Lowman Knudsen, 90, of Summerville, wife of the late Warren Eugene Knudsen, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Summerville Medical Center. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 5300 Rivers Ave. #2 North Charleston, SC 29406. Mrs. Knudsen was born on September 16, 1929 in Georgetown, SC, daughter of Ellen Williams Robbins and Henry Radcliff Robbins. She graduated from Charleston Southern and from the Citadel with her Masters Degree. She was a classroom middle grade teacher and worked as a curriculum specialist. Mrs. Knudsen retired from Charleston County Schools. Her passion was singing and sang in choral groups and church choirs including solos. She also enjoyed traveling abroad, reading and playing bridge. Survivors include: one daughter: Julie Lowman of North Charleston; one daughter-in-law: Christine Strickland of Summerville; two granddaughters: Tammy Greggs (Rick) and Tonya Winberg (John) both of Summerville; several great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Knudsen was predeceased by: one son: Tony Strickland (Christine); one brother: Henry Robbins; first husband: Ralph Lowman, a loving husband for thirty-eight years. She was wife of the late Warren Knudsen, a loving husband and the most honorable person she ever knew. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 30, 2019