Jewell Theresa del Mas Charleston - Jewell Theresa del Mas, wife of Claude R. del Mas, entered into eternal rest on April 1, 2020. Jewell was born April 13, 1932 to Robert and Ida Mae Charpentier in Centerville, MN. She was the oldest child of eight and grew up in Hugo, MN, where she met her husband of 65 years, Claude. Jewell was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Jewell was a devout Catholic and a decades long member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and its Women's Guild. She was a very giving person and was always available to help at church and school functions. She loved spending time with her extended family and friends. Jewell is survived by her husband, Claude; six Children, Bobby del Mas (Rose), Bruce del Mas (Emily), Claudia Umphlet, Denise Oliver (Tim), Jeff del Mas (Michele) and Claude del Mas, Jr. (Janet). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated and the Rite of Committal will be attended by immediate family due to the current circumstances. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 5 St. Teresa Dr, Charleston, SC 29407 or to . Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766 1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 5, 2020