Jill Franco Miller Mt. Pleasant - Jill Franco Miller, 66, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Robert "Bobby" E. Miller, Jr., joined her Heavenly Father on May 17, 2020. She was an Emmy Award-winning journalist of 28 years and worked across the southeast. She was a political activist, top-producing realtor for Carolina One, a passionate community member of Charleston, and a dedicated follower of Christ. Jill was born on November 18, 1953 in Atlanta, GA, daughter of the late Frank Sousa Franco and the late Doris Leggett Franco. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 1977, majoring in Journalism and Political Science. She enjoyed her career in broadcast and print journalism for 28 years, beginning with the Atlanta Constitution Newspaper. She started her broadcasting career as a news reporter in 1978 at CBS-affiliate WJHL-TV, in Johnson City, TN, and then at WSPA-TV in Spartanburg, SC. In 1983, she joined WSB-TV (Satellite News Network) in Atlanta, Georgia as their first female National News anchor. In 1984, she moved to Charleston, SC to join WCBD-TV (Channel 2), then WCSC-TV (Channel 5) and WCIV-TV (Channel 4), where she worked as a journalist and news anchor until 2002. She was awarded the second-highest favorability Q-score nationally in 1986, was the Recipient of the 1987 Broadcast Journalist of the Year, and the recipient of the 1999 SE TV Emmy Award. Shortly after moving to Charleston, Jill met Bobby Miller while interviewing him for a news story. They married in 1987 and had one daughter, Madison. Over the course of her life, she worked and volunteered across numerous Republican platforms and groups; she was the founder and President of the Charleston County Republican Women's Club, a founding member of South Carolina Winning Women where she recruited and assisted Republican women to run for state and local office, the Executive Director of the South Carolina Republican Party Commerce Caucus, Executive Director of the Board of Elections & Voter Registration of Charleston County, and a board member of the South Carolina Federation of Republican Women. As an active and passionate community member, she followed her passion for Christ, her love of animals, interior design, and gardening. She was a First Scots Presbyterian Church Sunday School teacher, a member of the John Ancrum SPCA (now Charleston Animal Society). the Charleston Symphony League Public Relations Director, and a long-time member of the Garden Club of Charleston. Since 2011, Jill followed her passion for real estate and joined the family at Carolina One as a realtor, where she was regularly a member of the Top Producers Club. She was a lifelong follower of Christ and a member of the Second Presbyterian Church in Charleston, SC. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Bobby Miller, and daughter, Madison Miller of Mount Pleasant and Charleston, South Carolina; step-daughter Christie Fowler (Adam) and grandson Robert "Gus" Fowler of North Charleston, SC; sister, Robin Thomason (Danny) of Richmond, VA; niece, Leslie Thomason and nephew Wesley Thomason (Meghan). A private graveside service will be held this Friday, May 22nd. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be announced when conditions permit a large social gathering. Flowers may be sent to J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant. Donations may be made to the Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403. Arrangements are by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc Mount Pleasant Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 20 to May 21, 2020.