Jill Fredericka Nietert Sinclair JOHNS ISLAND - Jill Fredericka Nietert Sinclair, 80, died at her home on Johns Island on Sunday, November 22, 2020, after a brief but intense battle with cancer. She was born on New Year's Eve 1939 in New York City and raised in Woodhaven, New York, attending local public schools and Keuka College in Penn Yan, NY. She began her work career in the New York insurance brokerage business and after several years moved to the advertising field and for decades, worked as a Planner and Media Buyer, mostly directed toward the radio and television fields. In addition to her work, she enjoyed traveling around the world and has left a closet full of photo albums, all neatly organized. In New York, she immersed herself in the cultural life of theater, symphony, and museums, and attended many Mets games and profession tennis matches. Jill continued her enjoyment of all the performing arts in Charleston, such as music performances, ballet, and Spoleto events, and she was a valued volunteer at the Dock Street Theater, the Charleston Symphony League, and Middleton Place. To relax in New York and Charleston, she thoroughly enjoyed going to the beaches, and she loved family celebrations of holidays and birthdays. In 2003, she retired and moved to Charleston, SC to be close to her family, and became an active participant at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church as a Sunday School teacher and event organizer. She was a lifelong Episcopalian, and the Church has always been an important part of her larger family. She served in numerous capacities in every congregation to which she belonged in New York and Charleston. Jill was predeceased by her husband, Christopher Sinclair. She is survived by her brother, Jack Nietert (Christina), and nephews, Paul (Ellen) and Bradley (Nan), and their children, Sloan, Jackson, and Dessie Anne. A celebration of her life will take place at a future date. Memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Charleston, SC, or to the American Cancer Society
