Jim W. Wadford, Jr. St. Stephen, SC - Jim W. "Dub" Wadford, Jr., 85, of St. Stephen, SC, a retired department manager for Albany Felt, died Sunday morning at his daughter's residence.His funeral will be 11:00 AM Thursday morning, February 20, 2020, in the First Baptist Church of St. Stephen. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Wednesday. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Pan Foundation, 1331 F Street NW, Ste. 975, Washington, DC 20004. Mr. Wadford was born November 25, 1934, in St. Stephen, SC, a son of Jim Willie Wadford, Sr., and Ola Nix Wadford. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of St. Stephen where he was a a deacon and served on various committees as well as serving as the former treasurer. Mr. Wadford began his career working at Paul Reed's Department Store then moved to on to be a soda jerk at the St. Stephen Bus Station. He then continued his career working at Sears in Florence before becoming an employee at the Charleston Paper Mill prior to settling into his final career at Albany Felt. Mr. Wadford was a lifelong farmer, and was preceded in death by his step mother, Ola Mae Wadford, and four grandchildren, Jim Arthur Wadford, and Christopher, Celeste, and Cameron Hacker. Surviving are, two daughters, Pam W. Harris and her husband, Alan, of Bowman, GA, and Kaye W. Hacker and her husband, Mark, of Bloomington, IL; two sons, Jim R. "Randy" Wadford and his wife, Pam, of Concord, NC, and Ken L. Wadford of St. Stephen; a brother, Joe Wadford of St. Stephen; seven grandchildren, Jessica W. Brenza, Graham Wadford, Jeffrey Wadford, Haley Wadford, Lauren Wiley, Elizabeth Peach, and Cathleen Hacker; and nine great-grandchildren, Aaron Rutledge, Shelby Rutledge, Savanna Wadford, Branson Wadford, Lacie Wadford, Caroline Wiley, Ellison Wiley, Travis Wadford, and Eleanor Peach.The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to his caregivers and special friends, Mae Davis and Bobbie Rayton.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 19, 2020