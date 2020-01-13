Home

Jim Walker Obituary
Jim Walker Charleston - Jim Walker, 73, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Roberta Luke Walker entered into eternal rest Saturday, January 11, 2020. A Gathering of Friends will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Jim was born August 10, 1946 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Bernard Joseph Walker and Geneva Owens Walker. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and retired SCE&G lineman. Jim was an avid hunter, fisherman, Harley-Davidson rider. He was a 35 year ABATE member in good standing, Card #5. Jim was of the Catholic faith. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Roberta Walker; two sons, Devin Walker and Ryan Walker; three grandchildren, Balen, Riley and Caiden. Memorials may be made to Hollings Cancer Center Office of Development, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC, 29425. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 14, 2020
