J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
Jim Walker


1946 - 2020
Jim Walker Obituary
Jim Walker Charleston - A Gathering of Friends for Jim Walker will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Hollings Cancer Center Office of Development, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC, 29425. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020
