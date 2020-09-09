Jimmie R. Bullard MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Mr. Jimmie Roland Bullard, those of his wife, Mrs. Delores Gilliard Bullard, their children; Simone Bullard, Stacey Taylor (Martin), Jacqueline Bullard, Jaime Collins (David), Ronald Jones, Reginald Jones and Rashawn Jones, grandchildren, his mother, Mrs. Mary Oatman and his father, the late Roscoe Bullard, siblings, sisters-in-law, brother-in- law, aunt, uncles, nieces and nephews are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held this afternoon at the funeral home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is encouraged. There will be a family graveside service. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com
