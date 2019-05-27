Jimmy Bairfoot EHRHARDT, SC - Mr. Emanuel Julius Bairfoot, known to everyone as "Jimmy", 84, of Ehrhardt, entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Hampton Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Sudie Mae Rentz Bairfoot. Funeral services will be held 10 o'clock, Saturday morning, June 1, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, Mount Pleasant Church Road, Ehrhardt. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Born July 18, 1934 in North Carolina, he was a son of the late Manuel Julius Bairefoot and Amanda Elizabeth Robinson Bairefoot. He served his country faithfully for 23 years in the United States Air Force and retired as a Tech Sergeant. He then retired from the Sara Lee Corporation. He was a faithful member of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, where he was a member of the church choir. Mr. Jimmy loved to travel, loved collecting many things including records, stamps, coins, and trains. He was a talented cook and baker, always bringing something to church suppers and family reunions. He loved his family, spending time with them, and especially going to family reunions so that he could see everyone. Surviving are: his children, George Bairfoot (Marianne) of Ehrhardt and Pamela D. Ray (Steve) of Dallas, Georgia; grandsons, Michael John Allen Bairfoot, George Julius LaValle Bairfoot, and Twilight Angel Blaze Bairfoot; great-grandson, Mason Eric Ray Bairfoot; sister, Vivian Louise Watts (Charles) of Johns Island; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, John T. Bairefoot; and an infant sister. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to: Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, Post Office Box 249, Ehrhardt, South Carolina 29081. ARRANGEMENTS BY: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, EHRHARDT-BAMBERG CHAPEL, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt; 803.267.1971. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 28, 2019