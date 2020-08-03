1/
Jimmy George Williams
Jimmy George Williams Summerville - Jimmy George Williams, 84, of Summerville, SC, husband of Peggy A. O'Neal Williams, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. The family will have private services at a later date, with inurnment at Plantation Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Jimmy was born March 5, 1936 in Winnsboro, LA, the son of the late Wesley Nelson Williams and Lois Chandler Williams. In addition to his wife, Peggy Williams, Jimmy leaves behind his children, Paul, Mitch, and Brenda; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
