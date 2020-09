Jimmy Jenkins Ravenel, SC- Mr. Jimmy Henry Jenkins, 70, entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 11, 2020 Residence: Ravenel, SC. Mr. Jenkins is the husband of Mrs. Barbara R. Jenkins; father of Mrs. Herlissa J. Wilson (Lamont) and Ms. Jimmice B. Jenkins; and the brother of Ms. Beverly Jenkins and Ms. Cynthia Jenkins. Mr. Jenkins was a retired Engineer Technician for the Charleston Water System. Condolences may be left for the family in the digital guestbook at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston