Jimmy Macon Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Jimmy Macon are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 639 Hesseman Avenue, Holly Hill, SC. Interment - Spring Branch Cemetery, Holly Hill, SC. A Wake Service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM; family hour will be observed from 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 1561 Mosstree Road, North Charleston, SC. He will lie-in-state on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the hour of service at the church. Mr. Macon is survived by his wife, Carolyn S. Scott Macon; two sons, Jimmy A. Macon and Charles S. Macon; three daughters, Stacey M. Sampson (Octavius), Krystal L. Macon and Ashley N. Macon (Shauna); nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; siblings, Melvin Macon, Betty Macon Pelzer (Willie) and Eddie Macon (May); and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020